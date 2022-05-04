Southern resident orca K pod welcomes new calf

A calf was born into the K pod family of southern resident orcas, the first in 11 years.
Giles says the new orca was first seen by a person fishing off the Oregon coast on April 28. The baby’s sex is not known.
“For it to be a female would be ideal,” she said. “But anybody in K pod is just so special and hopeful.”
Recent calves among the southern residents have mostly been male. Both K and L pods have been seen recently off the Oregon coast.
This is the second birth to the southern residents this year. J pod saw the birth of J59 this winter.
With the newest birth, the population of endangered southern residents is now 75 — if an L pod whale that so far has not been seen this year, L89, turns up.
The southern resident orcas — a type of killer whale — are struggling to survive. Threats include lack of adequate Chinook salmon in their foraging range, pollution and underwater noise that makes it harder for them to hunt.