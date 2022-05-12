Placeholder while article actions load

If you are a lacrosse fan, the next few weeks should be fun. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men and women’s tournaments are being played, and some Washington, D.C.-area schools are in the mix for a national championship. In addition, several tournament games will be played in the Baltimore-Washington area.

Let’s look at the women’s tournament first. The action will begin when Duke University plays Johns Hopkins on Friday in College Park, Maryland, at 3 p.m. The winner of that game will play the University of Maryland at home Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The Maryland women are a powerhouse. The Terrapins roared through the 2022 season with a record of 17-1 (17 wins, 1 loss) winning the Big Ten title and grabbing the second seed in the NCAA tournament.

Led by Aurora Cordingley, who scored 62 goals and dished out 49 assists during the season, Maryland should be a contender to make the Final Four and maybe win a national title. A title wouldn’t be a surprise. After all, before missing the Final Four last season, Maryland had reached 11 straight Final Fours and had won five national championships.

Speaking of the Final Four, mark your calendars. The women’s NCAA Final Four will be played at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore on May 27 and 29.

On the men’s side, Maryland opens Sunday at noon at their Capital One Field by playing the winner of the first-round game between Manhattan College and the University of Vermont.

The Maryland men are the Number 1 seed in the tournament after an undefeated regular season (14-0). The Terps outscored their opponents by 124 goals (257 to 133) in 2022. They should be a challenge for any team in the tournament.

Another local power among the men is Georgetown, which won the Big East title with a record of 15-1. The Hoyas are the second seed in the men’s tournament and boast the leading scorer in the country with Dylan Watson (3.6 goals per game).

Georgetown will play the winner of the game between Delaware and Robert Morris University on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Cooper Field on the Georgetown campus.

If you can’t attend any of the D.C.-area games, check your television listings. A lot of the tournament games will be televised on ESPN channels. Lacrosse is getting popular.

I am not huge lacrosse fan, but I can see why kids go for the game. Like soccer, lacrosse has continuous action. But unlike soccer, there are plenty of goals in lacrosse. Top teams such as Maryland and Georgetown score more than 15 goals a game.

And, of course, the sticks are cool.

So if you are a big fan or just curious, the next few weeks would be a good time to check out lacrosse.