Class of KidsPost: Powell Bilingual Elementary third-graders

Stephanie Fields’s third-graders at Powell Bilingual Elementary School in Washington, D.C., are the May Class of KidsPost. Fields’s 16 students, like all kids at Powell, spend part of the day learning in Spanish and part in English. They are big soccer fans, enjoy reading graphic novels and like to eat spicy food.

Next month will be the last Class of KidsPost for this school year. But we plan to feature 10 more classes in grades 2 through 7 for the 2022-2023 school year. Have your teacher visit kidspost.com in August for an updated questionnaire. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers can also get updates about Kids­Post by signing up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.

Favorite author and favorite book: These third-graders are graphic novel fans. Four students picked Jeff Kinney and his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series as their favorite. Several other series — Lincoln Peirce’s Big Nate, Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man and Raina Telgemeier’s Smile — also received votes.

Favorite singer or musician: The “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, topped this category with five votes. Rapper Bad Bunny, who sings in English and Spanish, tied pop singer Victoria Justice for second place with two votes.

Favorite animal: These kids love a wide range of animals. Dogs, turtles and guinea pigs tied for first place with two votes. But wild animals — sloths, zebras and penguins — were among the other favorites.

Favorite sport (to play) or hobby: Soccer was the runaway winner in this category with 11 votes. Three students also mentioned playing video games as a favorite hobby.

Place you would love to visit but haven’t: Most of the top destinations were places where these students could practice their Spanish. El Salvador was first with five votes. Guatemala, Mexico and New York City tied for second with two votes apiece.

Food you could eat every day of your life: A lot of the students like chips, especially spicy ones. Takis corn chips earned four votes, but two other kids also mentioned chips. Pizza received four votes. Other favorites included spicy nuggets, Hot Cheetos and garnachas, small tortillas topped with sauce, meat and cheese.

Job or profession when you grow up: The most popular careers were teacher, artist, YouTuber, singer and police officer, which each received two votes. The class also included a possible future vet, historian, chef and president.

World problem you would solve: Four students said they would choose to cure cancer. Hunger and covid-19 each received three votes. Poverty and climate change were also on the list of problems to solve.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: Parents, Grandma and Abraham Lincoln tied for first place with two votes each. Several other students chose family members. Other famous people mentioned included former president Barack Obama, activist Malala Yousafzai and scientist Albert Einstein.