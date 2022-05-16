Covid deaths in United States officially hit 1 million

Placeholder while article actions load

The United States’ death toll from covid-19 hit 1 million people on Monday, a figure that only hints at the many loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The confirmed number of dead is roughly equal to how many Americans died in the Civil War and World War II combined.

“It is hard to imagine a million people plucked from this earth,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, who leads a new pandemic center at the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island. “It’s still happening, and we are letting it happen.”

Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones' voice-mail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

“ ‘Normal.’ I hate that word,” said Julie Wallace, 55, of Elyria, Ohio, who lost her husband to covid-19 in 2020. “All of us never get to go back to normal.”

Three out of every four deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were people 65 and older. More men died than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. But Black, Hispanic and Native American people have been roughly twice as likely to die of covid-19 as their White counterparts. Most deaths happened in urban areas, but rural places — where opposition to masks and vaccinations tends to run high — paid a heavy price at times.

The death toll is based on death certificate data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the real number of lives lost to the disease, either directly or indirectly, is believed to be far higher.

The United States is averaging about 300 covid-19 deaths per day, compared with a peak of about 3,400 a day in January 2021. New cases are on the rise, climbing more than 60 percent in the past two weeks to an average of about 86,000 a day — still well below the all-time high of more than 800,000 during the winter.

President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered flags lowered to half-staff and called each life “an irreplaceable loss.”

“As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow,” he said in a statement. “To heal, we must remember.”

More than half the deaths occurred since coronavirus vaccines became available in December of 2020. Two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated, and nearly half have had at least one booster dose. But demand for the vaccine has dropped steeply, and the campaign to put shots in arms has been plagued by misinformation.

Unvaccinated people have a 10 times greater risk of dying of covid-19 than the fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

“To me, that is what is just so particularly heartbreaking,” Nuzzo said. Vaccines are safe and greatly reduce the likelihood of severe illness, she said. They “largely take the possibility of death off the table.”