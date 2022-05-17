Karine Jean-Pierre starts job as first Black White House press secretary

Placeholder while article actions load

Karine Jean-Pierre, the new White House press secretary, hopes she can inspire young people to “dream big and dream bigger” now that she has broken a barrier by becoming the first Black person and first openly gay person to be chief spokesperson for the president of the United States. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jean-Pierre reflected Monday on what it means to become one of the most visible members of President Joe Biden's administration as she spoke about a letter that students at her former elementary school in New York wrote telling her how proud they are of her.

“Representation matters, and not just for girls, but also for boys,” Jean-Pierre told reporters during the first of what probably will be hundreds of daily news briefings she will hold. “And so what I hope is that young people get to dream big and dream bigger than they have before by seeing me stand here and answer all of your questions.”

If Jean-Pierre’s Haitian parents had had their way, their daughter would have chosen another career. Her father, a New York City cabdriver, and her mother, a home health care aide who also owned a hair salon, wanted her to become a doctor. But she did not pass the medical school entrance exam.

Instead, the New York Institute of Technology graduate went on to earn a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. She turned her interest in the environment into a job in the early 2000s working for New York City Council member James Gennaro, who was head of the Environmental Protection Committee.

Jean-Pierre later made the leap into national politics working on Democrat John Edwards’s presidential campaign before joining Sen. Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential bid.

She followed Obama to the White House, working in his political affairs operation and later on his reelection campaign. She met Biden when he served as Obama’s vice president.

Jean-Pierre, 47, worked on Biden’s presidential campaign, then became White House principal deputy press secretary. In that role, she has led the briefing on several occasions. Biden promoted Jean-Pierre after Jen Psaki, who had been press secretary since the start of the administration, announced she was leaving.

Jean-Pierre is a vegetarian, former high school cross-country runner and former volunteer firefighter who shares a daughter with her partner, CNN journalist Suzanne Malveaux.

At Monday’s briefing, Jean-Pierre credited “barrier-breaking people” for making it possible for her to rise to one of the highest-profile jobs in the U.S. government.

“I stand on their shoulders. If it were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me, I would not be here,” Jean-Pierre said. “But I benefit from their sacrifices. I have learned from their excellence, and I am forever grateful to them.”