U.S. Soccer makes pay equal for men’s and women’s national teams

The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The federation announced separate agreements through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams on Wednesday, ending years of often-bitter negotiations.

The men have been playing under the terms of an agreement that expired in December 2018. The women’s expired at the end of March, but talks continued after the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the players agreed to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by some of the players in 2019. The settlement terms required the federation to agree to labor contracts that equalized pay and bonuses between the two teams.

“I feel a lot of pride for the girls who are going to see this growing up, and recognize their value rather than having to fight for it. However, my dad always told me that you don’t get rewarded for doing what you’re supposed to do — and paying men and women equally is what you’re supposed to do,” U.S. forward Margaret Purce said. “So I’m not giving out any gold stars, but I’m grateful for this accomplishment and for all the people who came together to make it so.”

Perhaps the biggest sticking point was World Cup prize money, which is based on how far a team advances in the tournament. While the U.S. women have been successful on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in prize money from FIFA, the international soccer association, meant they took home much less than the men’s winners. In 2018, the prize was $4 million for the women and $38 million for France, the men’s winner.

The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup, as well as for the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

Each player will get matching game-appearance fees in what the USSF said makes it the first federation to pool FIFA prize money in this way.

“We saw it as an opportunity, an opportunity to be leaders in this front and join in with the women’s side and U.S. Soccer. So we’re just excited that this is how we were able to get the deal done,” said Walker Zimmerman, a defender who is part of the U.S. National Team Players Association leadership group.