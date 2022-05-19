Placeholder while article actions load

The National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs are getting serious. The competition has been fierce up to now. Superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Ja Morant and their teams were eliminated in the early rounds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Even the Phoenix Suns, who had the best record during the regular season of 64-18 (64 wins, 18 losses), were bounced from the tournament in a seven-game series.

Now there are four teams fighting for the championship. Two seven-game series started this week to determine who will play in the NBA Finals. Let’s take a look.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Full disclosure: I have been a Boston Celtics fan since my father took our family to watch the Celtics many years ago in the old Boston Garden. I am super-excited about this year’s team, which began playing the Heat on Tuesday in the Eastern Conference championship series. (The Heat won Game 1, 118-107.)

There is a lot to make me excited. Jayson Tatum seems ready to take his place alongside Celtics legends such as Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Larry Bird. The 6-foot-8-inch forward can shoot, rebound, handle the ball and always seems to come up big at the most pressure-packed moments.

Tatum does not have to do it by himself. Jaylen Brown has averaged more than 20 points per game during the playoffs, Marcus Smart is maybe the NBA’s best defender, and Al Horford does whatever it takes to win. The Celtics are very good and playing very well.

But don’t underestimate the Heat. Miami is one of those teams that doesn’t seem to be stacked with superstars but keeps winning. Led by small forward Jimmy Butler, the Heat has rolled past the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers during the early rounds.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

There is no such thing as a one-man team in the NBA, but the Dallas Mavericks come close. Point guard Luka Doncic led the Mavs in points (28.4), rebounds (9.1) and assists (8.7) per game during the regular season. Doncic is playing even better in the playoffs, leading Dallas past two excellent teams in the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

Doncic will have his hands full in the Western Conference championship with Golden State, which won Game 1 on Wednesday, 112-87. The Warriors have a core of players — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — who won NBA championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. If Curry and Thompson (known as “The Splash Brothers” for their outside shooting) get hot from three-point range, they could run away from the Mavericks.

The conference championships and NBA Finals are the best players on the best teams playing in the best league in the world. It’s serious basketball and must-see sports TV.

Prediction: Golden State will beat my Celtics in seven games in the Finals.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 27 sports books for kids. His latest book is “Hardcourt: Stories From 75 Years of the National Basketball Association.”