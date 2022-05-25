Texas school shooting causes renewed calls for tougher gun laws

Placeholder while article actions load

Tuesday’s school shooting — in which a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — has caused activists, sports figures and celebrities to urge changing laws to reduce gun violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Gun owners, non-gun owners, the left, the right, Americans need to stop focusing on what we can’t agree on and demand or politicians act on what we do agree on,” activist David Hogg tweeted on Wednesday.

Hogg is one of the founders of March for Our Lives, an organization students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, started after 17 people died in a 2018 shooting at their school.

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, devoted his comments at a news conference Tuesday before Game 4 of the National Basketball Association’s Western Conference finals to the shooting.

“When are we going to do something?” Kerr said, pounding his hand on the table in front of him. “I’m tired of the moments of silence.”

Pop star Taylor Swift retweeted Kerr’s comments, adding that she is “filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde.”

Lawmakers in Congress have not passed major gun-control laws despite public outrage after the deadly shootings in Parkland and at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012.

One measure that lawmakers are considering is more strict background checks for gun buyers. People who sell guns online or at gun shows don’t have to look into whether a gun buyer has committed a crime, for example, and isn’t allowed to purchase a gun.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who is a Democrat, implored his Republican colleagues to compromise with his party on the issue. If the new deaths don’t convince Congress to act, Schumer said on the Senate floor, “what can we do?”

Ask KidsPost

Do you have questions about the Uvalde shooting, gun laws or gun-related activism? Kids ages 7 to 13 can have a parent or guardian send them to us, and we will do our best to get them answered. Go to wapo.st/kidsgunquestions. We will contact families before publishing a reader’s questions.