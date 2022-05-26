Placeholder while article actions load

Watching the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs makes any fan realize that basketball is a shooter’s game. In the playoffs, the four remaining teams are taking more than 40 percent of their shots from behind the three-point line. The Dallas Mavericks have heaved well over 50 percent of their shots from long range. Maybe that is why they are losing to Golden State.

All this shooting is a continuation of the regular season, in which a lot of NBA teams took more than 40 percent of their shots from three-point land.

It wasn’t always like this. The NBA adopted the three-point shot at the start of the 1979-1980 season after the three-pointer had been part of rival pro leagues such as the American Basketball League (1961-62) and the American Basketball Association (1967-1976).

The three-point shot, however, was not a big part of the 1980 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, which featured legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Julius “Doctor J” Erving. In that six-game series, won by Los Angeles, the Lakers attempted only four three-pointers and made none. The 76ers made one of 16 attempts.

Now players and teams at all levels — high school, college and professional — take many more long shots.

So if you want to play basketball, you had better become a good shooter. How? Just practice.

When I walk around my neighborhood or travel in the D.C. area, I am always sad when I see no one playing basketball at a playground or shooting hoops at the baskets in their driveway or on the street.

One of the great things about basketball is that it’s a game you can adapt to play by yourself or with just one other person.

Here’s a great way to practice shooting with a friend: the 60-second drill. Set the timer on your watch or phone for 60 seconds. One kid is the shooter, and the other kid is the rebounder. The shooter shoots, then has to move to another spot on the court after each shot. The rebounder has to get the ball and pass it as quickly as possible to the shooter.

The point of the game is to see how many baskets you can make in 60 seconds. Take turns being the shooter and rebounder. The drill is a great way to learn to catch the ball and shoot quickly (no dribbling). Just like the pros.

Start at a distance where you feel comfortable shooting. Don’t stand 25 feet from the basket chucking three-pointers. That will get you into bad shooting habits. You can move farther out as you get stronger.

But the big thing is to practice shooting if you want to play basketball at any level. Because shooting is a big part of the game.