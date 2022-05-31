The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
BTS to visit the White House to discuss anti-Asian crime

The South Korean pop group has spoken to fans about the problems of discrimination.

May 31, 2022 at 9:55 a.m. EDT
South Korean boy band BTS is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss discrimination against Asians. (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden on Tuesday to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced last week.

The musical group’s White House visit follows Biden’s trip this month to South Korea, a United States ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the president signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. A hate crime is a crime that targets a person or people based on race, ethnicity, religion or other groupings.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group’s platform as youth ambassadors.

BTS appears at United Nations to urge vaccines, encourage climate change action

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song “Dynamite” as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.