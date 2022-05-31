BTS to visit the White House to discuss anti-Asian crime

Placeholder while article actions load

BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden on Tuesday to talk about "Asian inclusion and representation" and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced last week.

The musical group's White House visit follows Biden's trip this month to South Korea, a United States ally.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the president signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. A hate crime is a crime that targets a person or people based on race, ethnicity, religion or other groupings.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group’s platform as youth ambassadors.

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song “Dynamite” as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.