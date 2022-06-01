Early rounds of National Spelling Bee are ‘no joke’

Placeholder while article actions load

The Scripps National Spelling Bee returned fully in person this week for the first time in three years. The competition, held in Oxon Hill, Maryland, used to start gently, eliminating only the weakest or most nervous spellers. But a new preliminary-round format gives spellers no time to get comfortable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One speller ran off the stage in the middle of her time at the microphone, saying she needed to pee. Another tried to walk back to her seat after spelling her first word correctly, only to be reminded she had a vocabulary word next. During one particularly brutal stretch, 10 consecutive spellers heard the bell that signals elimination.

“The prelims is no joke. Every stage of the bee is so important,” said Dhroov Bharatia, a 13-year-old from Plano, Texas, who finished fourth last year.

In years past, the real action was a written test that determined who would make the cut for the semifinals.

But during last year’s mostly virtual bee, the bee’s new executive director eliminated the test, and that structure continued as 229 spellers took the stage for this year’s fully-in-person competition. Eighty-eight of those spellers advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals, a success rate of 38 percent.

Spellers had to get through three words in one turn at the microphone to continue in the bee. First, they were given a word from a provided list of 4,000 — more than twice as many as in years past. Then, they had to answer a multiple-choice vocabulary question about a word on the same list. Finally, they had to spell a word that could be found anywhere in Webster’s Unabridged dictionary.

Annie-Lois Acheampong, one of three spellers from Ghana, didn’t get that far in her first try. She labored successfully through her first word, “coulrophobia” — fear of clowns — and then was asked to define “edamame.” She smiled initially, but when she crossed her legs and couldn’t stand still, it was clear something else was going on.

“I think I’m going to pee myself,” the 13-year-old eighth-grader said. “Can I go pee? I’m very sorry.”

She scurried off the stage before she got an answer from the stunned judges, who paused the competition and conferred about how to handle the situation.

“That was a first,” head judge Mary Brooks, who’s been involved with the bee for 50 years, said later.

The judges ultimately decided to let Annie-Lois return after the day’s last scheduled speller. She got her substitute vocabulary word right but misspelled “apery” to conclude the day’s action. Although Annie-Lois could have been eliminated for exceeding the 30-second time limit for the earlier vocabulary question, Brooks said the speller’s clock was paused because she was experiencing a legitimate emergency.

The bee finals will be broadcast live Thursday at 8 p.m. on the ION network.