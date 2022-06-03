Treat yourself to something cool: Peach-Yogurt Ice Pops

This article was first published in June 2015.
Yogurt-Peach Ice Pops
Be sure to use ripe peaches.
You’ll have some leftover honey syrup, which can be used to sweeten lemonade or iced tea. It can be refrigerated in an airtight container for several months.
Tools: Saucepan, slotted spoon, sharp knife, cutting board, two bowls, blender or food processor, 1/4-cup ice pop molds
Hands-on time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Makes: 10 pops
The ice pops can be frozen for up to several months.
Ingredients
For the honey syrup
1 cup honey
1 cup water
For the pops
2 ripe peaches
1/2 lemon
1/2 cup plain regular or low-fat yogurt
1 tablespoon honey
Step
For the honey syrup:
Combine the honey and water in a small saucepan over medium heat; cook for about 5 minutes, stirring until the honey has dissolved and the mixture is barely bubbling at the edges. Let it cool, then transfer to a container with a tight-fitting lid. Refrigerate until ready to use.
For the pops:
1. Fill a bowl with ice cubes and cold water.
2. Bring a saucepan full of water to a boil over high heat. Use a small, sharp knife to carefully score a large “X” at the bottom of each peach, then gently drop them into the water; wait 20 to 30 seconds, then use a slotted spoon to transfer the fruit to the ice-water bath. Wait 10 seconds, then drain. You should be able to peel away the loosened peach skins (or you can use a table knife to complete the job).
3. Cut the peaches in half; discard the pits.
4. Cup your hand over a small bowl, then squeeze the juice of the 1/2 lemon into your hand; it will act like a strainer and catch the seeds, while the juice falls into the bowl. Throw away the seeds.
5. Combine the peeled peach halves, 3/4 cup of the chilled honey syrup and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice in a blender or food processor; blend or puree until smooth. (If there’s any leftover lemon juice, save it for another use.)
6. Stir together the yogurt and honey in a small bowl.
7. Pour the peach puree into each ice-pop mold, filling them about one-third full. Carefully spoon some of the yogurt mixture into each ice-pop mold, creating a second layer. Give the remaining peach puree a stir, then divide it among the molds, creating a third layer in each one.
8. Insert the sticks or handles; freeze for 1 hour or until firm. To serve, you may need to hold the bottom of the molds under warm running water for a few seconds to loosen the pops.
Nutrition | Per pop (using low-fat yogurt): 70 calories, 1 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 16 g sugar
Recipe tested by Toni L. Sandys; e-mail questions to food@washpost.com.