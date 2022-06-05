Gunston Middle School sixth-graders are the June Class of KidsPost

Placeholder while article actions load

A group of Luzdary Chamorro's sixth-graders at Gunston Middle School in Arlington, Virginia, are the June Class of KidsPost. The 23 students, who learn science in Spanish as part of the school's immersion program, like dogs, soccer and a wide variety of authors.

Favorite author and favorite book: The students are free thinkers when it comes to books and authors. Two chose Jeff Kinney and his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series as their favorites. But there were no duplicates among the other picks, which included Raina Telgemeier, Yusuke Murata, Shannon Hale and Stephan Pastis.

Favorite singer or musician: The largest number of students (5) couldn’t pick a favorite, but two chose composer and rapper Lin-Manuel Miranda. Other musicians mentioned include K-pop superstars BTS, rock band Green Day and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Favorite animal: Dogs were these middle-schoolers’ best (animal) friend. Six chose them as their favorite because of their loyalty, intelligence and sweet personality. Birds received four votes, with hawks and crows singled out. And monkeys, known for their curiosity, took third with three votes.

Favorite sport (to play) or hobby: Soccer and basketball tied for first place, with five votes each. Baseball was second with three votes. Snowboarding and softball tied for third with two votes apiece.

Place you would love to visit but haven’t: Paris, the capital of France, earned three votes, edging out Spain, Egypt, Australia and Las Vegas, Nevada, (two each) as the favorite destination. Other students would like to visit Switzerland, Saudi Arabia or the Grand Canyon.

Food you could eat every day of your life: The students went with traditional favorites when it came to favorite food: hamburger, ice cream, mac and cheese, and pizza.

Job or profession when you grow up: Soccer player is the Number 1 career choice of these students. Four of them have their sights on playing “the beautiful game” professionally. Two students would like to become doctors, and two want to be artists.

World problem you would solve: This class had several interesting ideas (along with a few silly ones). Curing cancer, ending hunger and stopping war tied for the problems they most want to tackle. Solving climate change, treating refugees better and eliminating nuclear weapons were some of the other suggestions.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: Athletes received the most votes, but the students have no clear favorite. They mentioned former soccer players Tim Howard, Pele and Abby Wambach, baseball player Jean Segura and swimmer Torri Huske. Huske is known as an Olympian, but she also has a connection with these kids. Not that long ago she too was a middle-schooler in Arlington.