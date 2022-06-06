U.S. veterans attend 78th anniversary of D-Day invasion

Placeholder while article actions load

Crowds of French and international visitors — including World War II veterans in their 90s — arrived in Normandy, France, on Monday to pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and elsewhere who landed there on D-Day, June 6, 1944, to bring freedom from Nazi occupation.

Several-thousand people attended a ceremony at the American Cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach in the French town of Colleville-sur-Mer. Ray Wallace, 97, a former paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, was one of the dozens of U.S. veterans there.

On D-Day, his plane was hit and caught fire, forcing him to jump earlier than expected. He landed 20 miles from the town of Sainte-Mère-Église, the first French village to be liberated from Nazi occupation.

“We all got a little scared then. And then whenever the guy dropped us out, we were away from where the rest of the group was. That was scary,” Wallace told the Associated Press.

Less than a month later, he was taken prisoner by the Germans. He was ultimately liberated after 10 months and returned to the United States.

Still, Wallace thinks he was lucky.

“I remember the good friends that I lost there. So it’s a little emotional,” he said, with sadness in his voice. “I guess you can say I’m proud of what I did, but I didn’t do that much.”

On D-Day, Allied troops landed on the beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats. On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded. The invasion was considered a turning point in World War II. By the end of the summer, the Allies reached Paris, the French capital, and liberated it from four years of Nazi control.