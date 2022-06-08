March for Our Lives heads to Washington, D.C., again

Placeholder while article actions load

In 2018, the March for Our Lives (MOFL), a youth-led gun-violence-prevention organization, staged the biggest gun violence protest in history. The group plans to do it again Saturday in Washington, D.C. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The march will begin at the Washington Monument at noon. The route has not been announced. Confirmed speakers include MOFL co-founders and school shooting survivors David Hogg and X González. There will also be more than 450 sister marches across the country.

Four years ago, the protest — and the organization itself — was a response to a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members. An estimated 1.4 million to 2.2 million people marched at 763 locations, according to a Washington Post analysis.

On May 24, 17 elementary-school students and two teachers were shot and killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas, prompting the organization to mobilize another march in less than three weeks.

Zoe Touray, who graduated in May from Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, traveled to Washington to participate in the march after being invited by MOFL organizers. The 18-year-old is a survivor of a school shooting that killed four of her classmates in November.

“I’m hoping that we can actually get some change this time. I know it’s been like a lot of movement on both sides at this point,” she says about what she thinks the march can accomplish. Touray wants new laws requiring stricter background checks for those who want to buy guns and safer gun storage for those who own them.

With hundreds of chapters across the country, MOFL aims to “harness the power of young people across the country to end all forms of gun violence in America.” Over 75 percent of their staff are members of Generation Z, according to their website, meaning they are 25 years old or younger.

It is these young people and their efforts to keep organizing that makes Touray optimistic about the future.

“All the different people that are working to put this stuff together, they make me hopeful because … they have such a passion about it,” she says.

Touray says if kids want to get involved with MOFL, they should ask a parent if they can text “MARCH” to the number: 954-954. This will give information about the closest march to them and other ways to help the organization.