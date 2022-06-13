Senators propose gun measures with support from both parties

Placeholder while article actions load

A group of senators on Sunday announced the framework of a response to last month’s mass shootings, a breakthrough offering limited gun restrictions and efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The announcement came one day after thousands of people attended March for Our Lives rallies in Washington and across the country. The events were a response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that left 31 people dead and renewed a national debate about the access to guns.

The senators’ proposal falls far short of tougher steps that President Joe Biden and many Democrats want. Even so, the accord was embraced by Biden. If the proposal becomes law, it would signal a significant turnabout after years of gun massacres that have led to little action in Congress.

Biden said in a statement that the framework “does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.”

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly before public outrage fades over the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. People involved in the discussions cautioned that final details are not complete, and new disputes could arise.

Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That is important because the Senate is divided between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. At least 10 Republican votes will be needed to end debate about the bill. Then it needs only 51 votes to be approved.

“Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” the lawmakers said. The group, led by Democratic senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema and Republicans John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, produced the agreement after two weeks of private talks.

Highlights of the proposal include:

Background checks of gun buyers younger than 21 would reveal any crimes committed when they were juveniles (younger than 18).

States would be offered money to put in place “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent. States would also receive money to improve school safety.

People who informally sell guns for profit would be required to obtain federal dealers’ licenses, which means they would be required to check whether someone is legally able to buy a gun. It would be a crime for a person to legally buy a weapon for someone who would not qualify for ownership.

Billions of dollars to expand the number of community mental health centers and suicide prevention programs.

The agreement was endorsed by groups that support gun restrictions including the youth-led March for Our Lives organization.

The last major firearms restrictions enacted by lawmakers was the 1994 assault weapons ban. Congress let the ban expire 10 years later.