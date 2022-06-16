Placeholder while article actions load

Men’s professional golf is often in the news these days. First, the United States Open is being played in Brookline, Massachusetts, from Thursday through Sunday. The U.S. Open is one of golf’s “major” tournaments. The other majors are the Masters, the British Open and the PGA Championship. Those are the most famous tournaments where all the best players compete.

The other reason folks are talking about men’s professional golf is because a new tour has started to compete with the Professional Golf Association Tour, which has existed since 1968.

The LIV Tour is eight events that will take place from June to October in the United States, Europe and Asia. What makes the new tour different from the PGA is that the LIV tour guarantees golfers huge amounts of money to play in their events and offers big-money prizes for winning.

Charl Schwartzel, who won the first LIV tournament, received $4 million, the largest prize in the history of golf.

Several big-name golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and other major tournament winners, have taken the money and joined the LIV Tour. Reportedly, Mickelson and Johnson received more than $100 million each to join. Golfers who join the LIV Tour will not be allowed to play on the PGA Tour (as of now they are able to play in the majors).

So what’s the problem? Aren’t professional athletes supposed to make as much money as they can?

The problem is that all the money for the LIV Tour is provided by the Public Investment Fund of the Saudi Arabian government. Saudi Arabia is a country that has a terrible record on human rights. The Saudis do not give women anywhere near the same rights as men. The government also discriminates against gay people and puts citizens who criticize the government in jail.

In addition, United States intelligence agencies say that Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince and chairman of the Public Investment Fund, ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi was a journalist who criticized the Saudi government as a contributing columnist for The Washington Post and in other news media.

Many people think that the Saudi government is funding the LIV tour to improve the country’s image around the world. Even if they claim they don’t like what happens in Saudi Arabia, the golfers who are playing on the LIV Tour and accepting the Saudi money are supporting a government that kills some of its people and treats many others very badly.

Golfers such as Mickelson and Johnson should not need the Saudi money. They have already made hundreds of millions of dollars playing golf.

By taking the Saudi money instead of standing up for what is right, the LIV golfers have lost something much greater than a golf tournament. They have lost their good reputation.

From now on, they will not be known as champions but as men who could be bought.