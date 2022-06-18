Share your vacation by joining the Summer of KidsPost

You’ve made it through a loooong school year, and we know you are ready for summer vacation. We at KidsPost don’t take the entire summer off, but we love to travel. So every year we ask you to take us with you. Are you going to the beach or the mountains? Visiting a theme park or a national park? Going to a family reunion at Grandma’s? It doesn’t matter where you’re headed, KidsPost would like to come. We won’t demand the window seat or a turn on your favorite boogie board. All we ask it that a parent take a photo of you with us (a copy of KidsPost, that is), upload it online and tell us what’s going on. We may feature the photo in the newspaper or on kidspost.com. In September, three families that send in entries will be chosen at random for a KidsPost prize package. We can’t wait to share your adventures!
Here are the rules:
● Get a recent copy of KidsPost. You can even print a PDF of kidspost.com or an online KidsPost story if you don’t have access to the print newspaper. Take it on your vacation or even a day trip.
● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.
● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2022 and upload your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo, and explain where you are and any interesting details about your trip.
● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 27, 2022. Entries are due by September 1.