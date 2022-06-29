World War II navy ship ‘Sammy B’ is deepest wreck discovered

Placeholder while article actions load

A U.S. Navy destroyer escort that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers. The USS Samuel B. Roberts, popularly known as the “Sammy B,” was identified last week broken into two pieces on a slope 22,916 feet deep in the Philippine Sea.

That puts it 1,400 feet deeper than the USS Johnston, the previous deepest wreck. It was discovered last year in the same region by American explorer Victor Vescovo, founder of Caladan Oceanic Expeditions. Vescovo announced the latest find with EYOS Expeditions.

“It was an extraordinary honor to locate this incredibly famous ship, and by doing so have the chance to retell her story of heroism and duty to those who may not know of the ship and her crew’s sacrifice,” said Vescovo, a former Navy commander.

The Sammy B. took part in the Battle off Samar, the final phase of the Battle of Leyte Gulf in October 1944, in which the Imperial Japanese Navy suffered its biggest loss of ships and failed to push U.S. forces from Leyte, which they invaded earlier as part of the liberation of the Philippines.

According to some records, the destroyer escort disabled a Japanese heavy cruiser with a torpedo and significantly damaged another while battling the group led by the command battleship Yamato. After having spent virtually all its ammunition, it was critically hit by the battleship Kongo and sank. Of a 224-man crew, 89 died and 120 were saved, including the captain, Lieutenant Commander Robert Copeland.

According to Samuel Cox, a retired admiral and naval historian, Copeland stated there was “no higher honor” then to have led the men who displayed such incredible courage going into battle against overwhelming odds, from which survival could not be expected.

“This site is a hallowed war grave and serves to remind all Americans of the great cost born by previous generations for the freedom we take for granted today,” Cox said in a statement.