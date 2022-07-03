Summer of KidsPost: Readers have fun by the water

Placeholder while article actions load

It’s the first edition of Summer of KidsPost this year, and our readers didn’t disappoint! Check out where and how three KidsPost-reading families are spending the beginning of summer. Be on the lookout for more Summer of KidsPost throughout the summer and consider bringing KidsPost along for your vacation or staycation.

Samrudhi Dembla, 11, of McLean, Virginia, traveled a long way from home to visit Gothenburg, Sweden. Gothenburg, which is on Sweden’s west coast, is the country’s second-largest city. She’s pictured here in the Haga city district. Samrudhi also visited the city’s archipelago, which is a stretch of water that has many islands.

Liam McHale, 8, Jameson McHale, 11, and Quin McHale, 5, of Ashton, Maryland, are pictured here in Rock Hall, Maryland. They went to Rock Hall — which is on the Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore — to visit family for the weekend. Liam, Jameson and Quin stayed in a house on the water and kayaked, fished and ate crabs and ice cream.

Olivia Mann, 9, and Hannah Mann, 7, of Kensington, Maryland, visited the Outer Banks, which are a series of islands off the coast of North Carolina. Olivia and Hannah were visiting the islands for a family reunion.

We’re excited to see more of our readers’ summer adventures, so take a KidsPost page along and share your summer fun. We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in the print KidsPost and at kidspost.com. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive a KidsPost prize package.

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of KidsPost. You can even print a PDF of kidspost.com or an online KidsPost story if you don’t have access to the print newspaper. Take it on your vacation or even a day trip.

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2022 and upload your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo, and explain where you are and any interesting details about your trip.

● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 27, 2022. Entries are due by September 1.