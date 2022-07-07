Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When I started writing my column for KidsPost, I promised myself I would not talk about money in sports. I thought kids were more interested in great athletes such as Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Serena Williams than in how much money they made. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A recent sports story, however, is making me break that promise.

Last week, the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), two West Coast, sunshine colleges, joined the Big Ten, the ultimate Midwest, cold-weather football conference.

That means in 2024, the Big Ten will have 16 schools stretching from Rutgers and the University of Maryland in the East to UCLA and Southern California in the West. In other words, the Big Ten could be called the Really Big Ten.

Why did Southern California and UCLA join the Big Ten after being members of the Pacific-12 (Pac-12) conference for more than 60 years? Simple: money. The Big Ten has a bigger television contract (meaning more money) for showing its football games than the Pac-12.

College athletic conferences used to be groups of similar schools in the same geographic area that competed against one another in a variety of sports. But now college football and men’s college basketball are big businesses that bring in lots of money because almost all the games are on television.

In 2025, the Southeastern Conference will also have 16 teams when Texas and Oklahoma join football powerhouses such as Alabama and Georgia.

This story about schools changing conferences is not finished. Don’t be surprised if in the next few years college football looks very different. There may be four super conferences of 16 teams each that dominate the sport.

Some people think these schools may break away from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and its rules that govern college sports and begin to pay their players.

Or the schools may set up separate businesses, maybe called the Michigan Wolverines or Alabama Crimson Tide, to make money and have nothing to do with the school’s mission to educate young people.

If that happens, college football (and maybe men’s college basketball) will become another professional sports league complete with expanded playoffs. The only difference is that this pro league will have younger players.

Sports, and especially professional sports, have always been about money. Pro athletes try to be paid as much as they can. For example, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards just signed a five-year contract that will pay him more than $50 million a year. That’s more than 700 times (!) what the average public elementary school teacher made in 2021.

I may not want to talk about money, but sometimes it is the only way to explain what is happening in sports.

Especially college football.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 27 books on baseball, basketball, football and soccer for kids ages 7 to 12.