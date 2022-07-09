What do you appreciate most about the ocean?

If your summer plans include traveling to the ocean, you can appreciate the cool water and the opportunity to ride the waves on your body board. But as you know, the ocean offers much more that. The vast waters are home to an estimated 700,000 species, many still to be discovered. The ocean helps the environment. It allows for transportation of people and things around the planet. It provides food, recreation, jobs and even medicine.

KidsPost would like to know what you appreciate most about the ocean. It could be something big or small. Something from the past, present or something you hope or expect for the future. Tell us in a few sentences, and we may publish it in an issue of KidsPost later this summer. If we do, we’ll send you an ocean-related prize. But all readers who take the time to participate will deserve a much bigger thank you. Because the more you appreciate the oceans, the more time, talents and treasure you will invest in helping to save them.