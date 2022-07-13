NASA releases first images from James Webb Telescope

NASA released the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday. The telescope — the most powerful sent to space — was launched December 25 from French Guiana and now orbits the sun, about 1 million miles from Earth. Webb’s camera can see infrared light, a light the human eye cannot see, from the early universe, about 13.5 billion years ago.
The Webb telescope is larger and is designed to look deeper into space than the Hubble Space Telescope. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into space in 1990 and has made more than 1.5 million observations while orbiting Earth. Most of the Hubble’s images are not infrared, so they are often clouded by dust and gas that Webb can see through.
The Webb telescope will explore four areas of science: early universe, galaxies over time, the star life cycle and other worlds. Over the next 5½ years or more, the telescope will be able to observe galaxies that formed about 400 million years after the big bang — which is the idea that the universe began at a single point and expanded from there.
The telescope was named after NASA’s second administrator, James Webb, who is best known for leading the Apollo missions, which landed the first humans on the moon.
A cold, clear eye on the heavens
The James Webb Space Telescope observes in the infrared portion of the spectrum, which requires the mirrors, cameras and other instruments to remain at extremely cold temperatures — not far above absolute zero. As a result, the telescope requires
a massive sun shield to protect against
solar radiation.
Science
instrument
module containing cameras used in these images
18-segment
primary mirror
Light from
distant stars
Secondary
mirror
Human
for scale
Multilayer
sun shield
Spacecraft control
machinery
Earth-pointing
antenna
Solar power
array
10 FEET
Sources: NASA; Space Telescope Science Institute
WILLIAM NEFF/THE WASHINGTON POST
Construction of the Webb telescope’s parts began in 2004, and assembly and testing started in 2013 at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The project involved help from other NASA facilities as well as the Canadian and European space agencies. Scientists all over the world will study the images Webb captures and perhaps find answers to questions about the early years of the universe.