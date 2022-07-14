Brazilian Amazon loses forest areas at record high rate

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon during the first half of 2022 broke all records, a measure of the increasing destruction of the world’s largest rainforest taking place under the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Satellite images taken between January and June show 1,500 square miles of forest destroyed, more than in any six-month period in the seven years of the current record-keeping system. The areas together would be four times the size of New York City.

What makes the statistic more remarkable is that the forest-cutting is taking place during the rainy season. Deforestation is usually higher in the drier second-half of the year when it is easier to get to remote areas on the region’s unpaved roads.

Bolsonaro, who has a record of weakening environmental protections, will run for a second four-year term. Recent polls of voters show him trailing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The area destroyed in the first-half of 2022 is 80 percent larger than the same period in 2018, the year before Bolsonaro took office, according to an analysis from the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), a Brazilian nonprofit organization.

Around half of the tree-cutting was on public lands, according to the IPAM analysis. The pattern in Brazil is that criminals take control of public land expecting that the areas will be legalized for agriculture or cattle-raising in the future.

Other illegal real estate and timber deals plus lack of enforcement contribute to the increasing deforestation rates, according to Ane Alencar, IPAM’s science director.

“Those who control the Amazon don’t want it preserved,” Alencar told the Associated Press. “The standing forest has no value in today’s Amazon.”

The Amazon is important to the environment because it produces oxygen and absorbs huge amounts of carbon dioxide, a gas produced by burning fossil fuels.

The most aggressive cutting took place in Amazonas state, overtaking both Para and Mato Grosso, which historically have more tree loss. That is a worrisome trend, as Amazonas is deep in the rainforest and had been relatively untouched.