Summer weather: Show us what that looks like.

Summer is in full swing, so we can expect sizzling days ahead. But we’ll also have rain showers, clouds, breezes and days that are sunny and pleasant. For KidsPost, that means we need a lot of drawings for our daily print weather forecast and online weather art gallery.
Here are a few guidelines:
⋅ Kid artists must be ages 5 to 13.
⋅ Bright colors work best.
⋅ You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have.
⋅ Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.
A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be used. Have that person fill out our online form, which you can find at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and in the online photo gallery at wapo.st/weatherartgallery.