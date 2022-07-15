Summer weather: Show us what that looks like.

Summer is in full swing, so we can expect sizzling days ahead. But we’ll also have rain showers, clouds, breezes and days that are sunny and pleasant. For KidsPost, that means we need a lot of drawings for our daily print weather forecast and online weather art gallery.

So pull out your markers or colored pencils, and think about what summer looks like. Along with the weather, your art could highlight things you like about the season. Maybe that’s swimming at your local pool. Maybe going to camp. Or playing outside with your dog. Whatever summer brings to mind, put it on paper and send it to us. If your art fits with the weather forecast, we will consider using it in KidsPost.