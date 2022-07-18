Britain may see record temperatures as European heat wave moves north

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Millions of people in Britain stayed home or looked for shade Monday during the country’s first-ever extreme heat warning, as hot, dry weather from mainland Europe moved north, disrupting travel, health care and schools. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The red heat alert covers a big chunk of England and is due to last through Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the Met Office, Britain’s meteorological agency.

The highest temperature recorded in Britain is 101.7 (38.7 C), a record set in 2019. The country isn’t prepared to handle such heat — most homes, schools and small businesses in Britain don’t have air conditioning.

The village of Cavendish in eastern England hit 99.5 (37.5) by 3 p.m. and Wales provisionally recorded its highest-ever temperature, the Met Office said, a recording of 95.5 (37.1) at Hawarden in northeastern Wales.

While Monday may bring record highs to southeastern England, temperatures are expected to rise further as the warm air moves north Tuesday, Met Office CEO Penelope Endersby said. The extreme heat warning stretches from London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north.

“So it’s tomorrow that we’re really seeing the higher chance of 40 degrees and temperatures above that,’’ Endersby told the BBC. “Forty-one isn’t off the cards. We’ve even got some 43s in the model, but we’re hoping it won’t be as high as that.”

Hot weather has gripped southern Europe since last week, triggering wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France. Almost 600 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures reached 117 (47) last week.

Climate experts warn that global warming has increased the frequency of extreme weather events, with studies showing that the likelihood of temperatures in the U.K. reaching 40C is now 10 times higher than before the mid-1800s. Drought and heat waves tied to climate change have also made wildfires harder to fight.

Train operators asked customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary, saying the heat was likely to warp rails and disrupt power supplies, leading to severe delays. Some routes were running at reduced speed or shutting down entirely from midafternoon, when temperatures were expected to peak.

Some schools closed, and others set up wading pools and water sprays to help children cool off. Most British schools have not yet closed for the summer. Some medical appointments were canceled to relieve strains on the national health service.

The high temperatures are even more of a shock since Britain usually has very moderate summer temperatures. Average July temperatures range from a daily high of 70 (21) to a low of 53 (12).