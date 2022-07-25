The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden isolates at White House while recovering from covid-19

The president had mild symptoms last week and received an antiviral drug. As of Monday, his symptoms were almost gone, doctor says.

July 25, 2022 at 4:42 p.m. EDT
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team on Friday. Biden tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday and experienced mild symptoms, according to his doctor. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden’s covid-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” according to a note from his doctor released Monday.

The president tested positive Thursday as part of a routine coronavirus screening at the White House. At the time, he had “mild symptoms,” including a runny nose, an occasional dry cough and tiredness, according to Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician.

Biden still had nasal congestion and hoarseness Monday, but his vital signs remained “absolutely normal,” O’Connor wrote.

The president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters, has been taking an antiviral drug called Paxlovid. It helps reduce the chance of severe illness from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He plans to continue isolating in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any ... [closeness] to him,” O’Connor wrote.

On Monday afternoon, Biden delivered virtual remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Florida. He also was scheduled to participate in a virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders.

Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held a virtual meeting with economic advisers.