Summer of KidsPost: Readers make the most out of the outdoors

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Summer of KidsPost is in full swing, and our readers are delivering! Check out how these KidsPost readers and their families enjoyed the outdoors during their vacations. We hope you’ll consider bringing a page of KidsPost with you on your summer adventures. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lana Villani, 4, and Lila Villani, 19 months (held by mom Maria Villani), of Marriottsville, Maryland, traveled to Bethany Beach in Delaware to vacation with their cousins, Henry Peklo, 16, Emma Peklo, 16, and Ophelia Peklo, 12, of Minneapolis, Minnesota. This photo was taken at a miniature golf course at Bethany Beach.

Abigail Sisson, 11, and Travis Sisson, 10, of Falls Church, Virginia, also traveled to Delaware for their summer vacation. They spent the Fourth of July holiday on Fenwick Island. Abigail and Travis are pictured here visiting the island’s historic 1859 lighthouse. As the sign behind them notes, the Sissons are standing near part of the line that divides Delaware and Maryland.

Ilaria Balogun, 8, and Jacob Balogun, 13, of Washington, D.C., are pictured here with a chicken named s at the Lake Country Land School’s farm in Glenwood City, Wisconsin. Ilaria and Jacob cared for and fed the farm’s chickens, sheep and llama. They also harvested kale and hiked in woods.

We love the photos of summer fun we’ve received and can’t wait to see more. So consider bringing a KidsPost page to your vacation destination. We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in the print KidsPost and at kidspost.com through Labor Day. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive a KidsPost prize package.

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of KidsPost. If you don’t have access to the print newspaper, you can print a PDF of kidspost.com or an online KidsPost story. Take it on your vacation or day trip.

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2022 and upload your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo, and explain where you are and any interesting details about your trip.

● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 27, 2022. Entries are due by September 1.