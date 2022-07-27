Tell KidsPost what you appreciate most about the ocean

The ocean is a great place to escape the summer heat. Playing in the sand and swimming in salty water is a perfect day for many. Earth’s oceans are more than just our summer playground, though. An ocean is a complex ecosystem that is home to many species. Its use for transporting goods makes it a critical part of the world economy. On top of that, many communities around the world rely on fishing for food.

KidsPost wants you to think about what you appreciate most about the ocean. Have you had an experience that made you love the ocean in a new way? The experience can be big or small. Tell us your thoughts in a few sentences, and we may publish it next month in KidsPost. If we do, we’ll send you a prize. We hope that this helps readers appreciate how important it is to protect the oceans.