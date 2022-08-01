Summer of KidsPost: A Midwest camp and European trips

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As we pass the midway point of summer, KidsPost readers continue to share their adventures. We enjoy reading about them, and we hope you do too. Be on the lookout for more Summer of KidsPost articles on Mondays in August. We hope that you consider bringing a KidsPost page along during your vacation and reporting your fun activities.

Marisa Handy-Recio, 10, and Daniel Handy-Recio, 10, of Washington, D.C., stand in front of the Plaza de Cibeles and the Palacio de Comunicaciones (Cybele Palace) in Madrid, Spain. Marisa and Daniel were in Spain visiting family and sightseeing. They toured many cities and saw an ancient walled city, churches, a castle and a Roman aqueduct, or structure for transporting water. They also attended a camp with Spanish kids.

Kuba Goldman, 6, and Ella Goldman, 10, of Washington, D.C., also traveled to the Iberian Peninsula, visiting Lisbon, Portugal. Kuba and Ella saw great views of the city’s old buildings when they stood atop a funicular — a cable railroad usually found on the side of a mountain. Lisbon, which is a hilly city, has three funiculars.

Miranda Rodriguez McCurdy, 10, of Arlington, Virginia, is spending six weeks of the summer at Culver Academies Summer Camp in Culver, Indiana. The camp, which was founded in 1902, is next to Lake Maxinkuckee.

We can’t wait to see more of what readers have been up to this summer. We’ll feature a selection of readers’ photos in the print KidsPost and at kidspost.com through Labor Day. In September, three randomly selected participants will receive a KidsPost prize package.

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of KidsPost. If you don’t have access to the newspaper, you can print a PDF of kidspost.com or an online KidsPost story. Take it on your vacation or day trip.

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2022 and upload your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo, and explain where you are and any interesting details about your trip.

● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 27, 2022. Entries are due by September 1.