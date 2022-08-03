Book club: A girl looks to escape a life of lies in ‘The Last Mapmaker’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Last Mapmaker By Christina Soontornvat Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ages 8 to 12 In the kingdom of Mangkon, where being part of a noble family is the key to success, 12-year-old Sodsai Mudawan feels she must tell a few lies to get where she wants to go. As the narrator of “The Last Mapmaker,” Sai lets readers know right away that she is not from a wealthy family and that she pretends to be to keep her job assisting Master Paiyoon, the kingdom’s most trusted mapmaker. She also explains how she tries to steer clear of her father, who involves her (and her forgery skills) in his criminal schemes whenever possible. Sai, whose mother died years ago, doesn’t want her father to reveal her true identity and low status.

Master Paiyoon is often grumpy, but he has come to appreciate Sai’s drawing talents and hard work. When an opportunity to escape her father’s orbit presents itself, Sai agrees to help Master Paiyoon on a great voyage of exploration. The leader of the kingdom wants the country’s fleet of ships to chart the southern seas after years of war and perhaps claim a distant, rather mysterious land for Mangkon. Sai is impressed by the ship’s captain and crew and excited by the promise of adventure. But mainly she wants to start a new life in a place far away from her father.

At the center of the fascinating world she has created, author Christina Soontornvat presents a heroine who tells the truth to readers but hides it from almost everyone else. Once aboard the Prosperity, Sai has to figure out whom to trust, whom she has to work against, and the truth of what’s beyond the city where she has lived her whole life. As the cast of characters grows, including a boy who might give away Sai’s secrets and a young stowaway she agrees to help, readers can compare their judgment with Sai’s without facing any of the dangers she faces on the book’s stormy voyage.

Even as it delves into questions about exploration, power and responsibility, “The Last Mapmaker” offers a twisty, entertaining tale of discovery.

