Summer Book Club final chapter: Thanks to our readers

KidsPost readers dove into summer reading this year with more than 350 kids in 31 states and Washington, D.C., signed up for our book club. The theme was “Speaking Truth,” and there were eight compelling featured books (and 20 additional suggested stories) about kids looking for truth about their friends, family, communities and themselves. We hope club participants, who are listed below, enjoyed the books and the prize they should have received by now. If you have feedback about the club or the books you read, please email us at kidspost@washpost.com. We hope these stories inspired you to keep looking for the truth and to keep reading.