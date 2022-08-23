The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Class of KidsPost to feature kids’ opinions on books, sports, food

One class per month will be chosen to have their opinions published and receive a prize package

August 23, 2022 at 12:27 p.m. EDT
Students at Saint Joseph La Salle School in Rodez, France, were the March Class of KidsPost. Would you like to share your opinions with other kids? Ask your teacher if your class can participate this school year. (Mahalakshmi Fraysse)
One thing we at KidsPost love about the start of the school year is that it’s time to resume Class of KidsPost. It’s our feature in which students share the books they love, the sports they play and the foods they enjoy and answers to a few other questions we come up with. We plan to highlight one class in grades 2 through 7 each month through June. The school can be in the United States or in another country. (In the last school year, we had one class from Spain and one from France!)

If you would like your class considered, ask your teacher. They can download the questionnaire at wapo.st/ClassofKidsPost2022 and have students fill it out. Then the teacher needs to send the forms and a class photo to kidspost@washpost.com.

Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Journey to Space poster and books for the classroom along with a KidsPost pencil for each student. Teachers interested in learning more about Kids­Post can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.