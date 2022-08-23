Class of KidsPost to feature kids’ opinions on books, sports, food

One thing we at KidsPost love about the start of the school year is that it’s time to resume Class of KidsPost. It’s our feature in which students share the books they love, the sports they play and the foods they enjoy and answers to a few other questions we come up with. We plan to highlight one class in grades 2 through 7 each month through June. The school can be in the United States or in another country. (In the last school year, we had one class from Spain and one from France!)