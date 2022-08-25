Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The greatest player in the history of women’s tennis will probably take her final bow at the United States Open next week. Serena Williams’s status as the best ever is rock solid. I know that Margaret Court won 24 major singles titles and that Williams has won only 23 (Wimbledon and the Australian, French and United States opens are the four major tennis championships). But this is where knowing sports history helps.

Court, who was a great player during the 1960s and ’70s, won 11 Australian Opens at a time when fewer players made the long trip to that continent. Court won some of her major titles against easier competition.

Williams took on the best in the world and won again and again. She beat 14 players in major finals matches from 1999 to 2017 to establish her incredible record. Williams beat her older sister Venus seven (!) times in major championship finals.

Venus beat Serena twice in major finals, but anyone who has a younger brother or sister has to feel bad for Venus losing so many times to a younger sibling. The sisters, however, teamed up to win 14 major doubles championships over the years.

All this means Serena Williams was at the absolute top of women’s tennis for almost 20 years. She even made it into four major finals but lost during 2018 and 2019.

Williams may have lasted so long because she seemed to have interests outside of tennis. She has invested in dozens of businesses, especially supporting companies run by women. Williams is also a part owner of Angel City FC, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), as well as the Miami Dolphins in the National Football League (NFL).

That is a good reminder for kids (and their parents and coaches) who think you have to concentrate on one sport 100 percent of the time to succeed.

I doubt we will ever see another female player who will dominate the sport as Williams has for so long. These days there are lots of terrific young players such as Iga Swiatek (of Poland), Emma Raducanu (Britain) and Coco Gauff (United States). However, it seems players win a title or two and then slip back into the pack.

Fourteen players have won the 21 major titles since Williams won her last major at the Australian Open in 2017. Naomi Osaka has won four, but she has struggled with injuries, anxiety and depression. Ashleigh Barty won three majors but retired at age 25.

So tune in next week to see Williams play her final match (or matches), accept the fans’ applause and wave to the crowd.

You will be watching the greatest of all time say goodbye.