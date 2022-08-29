Summer of KidsPost: Readers enjoy their time near the water

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

School is on the horizon (or maybe already started), but we're still enjoying the sunny days and reading about how readers spent their summers. See how these four KidsPost-reading families enjoyed their waterside adventures.

This is the last call for Summer of KidsPost entries. You still have a few days to bring a KidsPost page to wherever you're having fun and have a photo taken to share with other readers!

Tommy Garvey, 5, and Anna Garvey, 8, both from Alexandria, Virginia, enjoyed, on their trip to Lewes, Delaware, visiting the beach and seeing the Lightship Overfalls. This lightship was the last light vessel made for the United States Lighthouse Services before it became part of the United States Coast Guard.

Chloe Chenault, 12, of Sterling, Virginia, visited the Roanoke Marshes Lighthouse in Manteo, North Carolina, during a recent vacation in the Outer Banks. The lighthouse is a replica of the original, which was constructed in 1877 on the southern end of the Croatan Sound on Roanoke Island. The original lighthouse was crucial in helping sailors and fishermen travel safely through the waterways, but the replica is filled with historical exhibits and offers lovely views of the sound.

Danny Welton, 11, and Lizzie Welton, 7, of Herndon, Virginia, visited the Naples Pier in Naples, Florida. During their time on the Florida beaches, they made sand castles and road boogie boards. Their family took a boat tour of the Ten Thousand Islands in Everglades National Park, where they saw dolphins, manatees, bonnethead sharks, spotted eagle rays and pink spoonbill birds.

We’ll feature more readers’ photos in the printed KidsPost next Monday and until then on kidspost.com. Three randomly selected participants will receive a KidsPost prize package.

Here are the rules:

● Get a recent copy of KidsPost. You can even print a PDF of kidspost.com or an online KidsPost story if you don’t have access to the print newspaper. Take it on your vacation or even a day trip.

● Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the entry form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost­2022 and upload your photo. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo, and explain where you are and any interesting details about your trip.

● Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 27, 2022. Entries are due by Thursday.