Summer of KidsPost: Around the world with our readers

The sun is setting on summer. Fall days are quickly approaching as a new school year begins. While we enjoy the last warm days, let’s look back at how KidsPost-reading families spent their free time this summer.
We randomly selected three families that entered the Summer of KidsPost to receive a prize package, including a KidsPost T-shirt. Congratulations to our winners: Olivia and Hannah Mann; Mirabel and Phillip Niermann; and Raghav Ganapati.
Thank you for all your submissions. We can’t wait to see where you go next year!