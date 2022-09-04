The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Summer of KidsPost: Around the world with our readers

Kids share their vacation photos from Spain, Maine and Canada.

By
September 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Kids took copies of KidsPost with them as they traveled around the world this summer. (The Washington Post illustration/Family Photos)
The sun is setting on summer. Fall days are quickly approaching as a new school year begins. While we enjoy the last warm days, let’s look back at how KidsPost-reading families spent their free time this summer.

Thank you to all of the families that took a page of KidsPost to their vacation destinations and submitted photos to Summer of KidsPost. We love seeing where KidsPost has accompanied you — to cities, beaches, mountains and other fun locations.

We randomly selected three families that entered the Summer of KidsPost to receive a prize package, including a KidsPost T-shirt. Congratulations to our winners: Olivia and Hannah Mann; Mirabel and Phillip Niermann; and Raghav Ganapati.

Thank you for all your submissions. We can’t wait to see where you go next year!