California sees record heat but avoids blackouts

A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts, but the state’s electrical grid managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up air conditioning — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees. The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which oversees the electrical grid, issued a Stage 3 emergency power alert — one step below ordering utilities to start rotating outages to ease the strain on the system. The move allowed it to draw on emergency power sources.

Demand swelled in the late afternoon and into the evening. CAISO said the peak electricity demand on Tuesday hit 52,061 megawatts, far above the previous high of 50,270 megawatts set on July 24, 2006.

While there were no rolling blackouts over large areas, two outages were reported in the San Francisco Bay area cities of Palo Alto and Alameda, affecting several-thousand customers for about an hour.

Demand fell as evening approached, businesses closed and then dropped sharply after CAISO sent a message on its mobile phone app asking customers to cut back their use, warning that “power interruptions may occur unless you take action.”

The Stage 3 alert ended at 8 p.m. without major rotating outages. CAISO tweeted that “consumer conservation played a big part in protecting electric grid reliability.”

Western states, meanwhile, were still struggling through one of the hottest and longest September heat waves on record. Temperatures began soaring last week, and the National Weather Service warned that dangerous heat could continue through Friday, despite some slight moderation.

California’s state capital of Sacramento hit an all-time high Tuesday of 116 degrees, breaking a 97-year-old record.

Sacramento County officials used the air-conditioned lobbies of some of their public buildings as cooling centers for people with nowhere else to go and offered free transportation for people who could not get there.

Six places in the San Francisco Bay area and central coast set record maximum temperatures, including Santa Rosa with 115 degrees.

In neighboring Nevada, Reno’s 106 on Tuesday was its hottest day ever recorded in September. In Utah’s Salt Lake City, temperatures were about 20 degrees higher than normal, hitting 105 on Tuesday, the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the past three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

