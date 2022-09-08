Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.

Her 73-year-old son, Prince Charles, automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, his office announced. Charles’s second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

In a statement, Charles called the death of his mother “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” adding: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, appointed by the queen just 48 hours earlier, pronounced the country “devastated” and called Elizabeth “the rock on which modern Britain was built.”

President Joe Biden called her a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.”

The queen enjoyed robust health into her 90s, although she used a cane after the death of Philip, her husband of 73 years, in 2021. Since a brief hospital stay last fall her public appearances grew less frequent.

In 1947, almost five years before she ascended the throne, the 21-year-old Elizabeth promised the people of Britain and the Commonwealth that “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

It was a promise she kept across more than seven decades.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in London on April 21, 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. She was not born to be queen — her father’s older brother, Prince Edward, was destined to take the crown, to be followed by any children he had.

But in 1936, when she was 10, Edward VIII gave up his position to marry twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson, and Elizabeth’s father became King George VI.

Elizabeth was barely in her teens when Britain went to war with Germany in 1939. Elizabeth and her sister, Margaret, lived mostly at Windsor Castle, spending many nights in an underground shelter as bombs fell. To help the war effort, Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, learning to drive and service heavy vehicles.

At Westminster Abbey in 1947 she married Royal Navy officer Philip Mountbatten, a prince of Greece and Denmark. Their first child, Prince Charles, was born in 1948. He was followed by Princess Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1960, and Prince Edward in 1964. Besides those children, she is survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In February 1952, George VI died after years of poor health at age 56. Elizabeth, visiting Kenya, was told that she was now queen.

“My father died much too young,” Elizabeth reflected in a documentary in 1992. “And so it was all a very sudden kind of taking on, and making the best job you can.”

Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s first reaction was that the new queen was “only a child,” but he became an admirer.

Churchill was the first of 15 prime ministers in her reign. The monarch held weekly meetings with them, and they generally found her well-informed, inquisitive and up to date.

Her personal life included plenty of troubles.

In 1992, Princess Anne was divorced, Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated, and so did Prince Andrew and his wife, Sarah. That was also the year Windsor Castle was seriously damaged by fire.

Five years later, Diana died in a Paris car crash. The public mourned, but the queen didn’t initially make a public show of grief. Many saw that as unfeeling. After several days, she made a televised address to the nation.

The dent in her popularity was brief. She was by now a sort of national grandmother, with a stern gaze and a kind smile.

In 2015, she became the longest serving monarch in British history, and she kept working into her 10th decade.

She appeared infrequently in public this year as she marked her Platinum Jubilee. In May, she asked Charles to stand in for her at the State Opening of Parliament, one of the monarch’s key constitutional duties.

But she remained in control of the monarchy. On September 6, she presided at a ceremony at Balmoral Castle to accept the resignation of Boris Johnson as prime minister and appoint Truss as his successor.

She was at the center of public life to the end. As Britons endured loss and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, she made a rare video address in 2020 that urged people to stick together.

She summoned the spirit of World War II and echoed the wartime song “We’ll Meet Again.”

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again,” she said.

