Nerf toys, Breyer Horses, bingo among finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Voting opened Wednesday on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, the piñata and the top. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself, and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years,” said Christopher Bensch. He is vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York, where the hall of fame is housed.

The public is invited to vote online through September 21 at museumofplay.org/players-choice-ballot. The three toys that receive the most votes will make up one “player’s choice” ballot. That ballot will be counted alongside those turned-in by a national selection committee whose members include industry experts, educators and others.

The inductees will be announced November 10.

“All 12 of these toys have what it takes to be contenders for the class of 2022,” Bensch said.

Anyone can nominate a toy for the annual honor, but to be recognized by the hall of fame, toys have to have achieved icon status, be popular for a long time and foster learning or discovery. They also must have changed play or toy design.

The National Toy Hall of Fame opened at the Strong in 1998. So far, 77 toys have been inducted, including simple favorites such as the paper airplane, bubbles and sidewalk chalk. Last year’s honorees were American Girl Dolls, Risk and sand.

To our commenters

A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.