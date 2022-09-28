NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid to change space rock’s path

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A NASA spacecraft rammed into an asteroid Monday in a first-ever test to see if a space rock that might threaten Earth one day could be knocked off-course. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away, with the spacecraft named DART plowing into the space rock at 14,000 miles per hour. Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most important, alter the asteroid’s orbit.

“We have impact!” Mission Control’s Elena Adams announced.

At that moment, DART’s radio signal stopped. It will take as long as a couple of months to determine how much the asteroid’s path was changed.

The $325 million mission was the first attempt to shift the position of an asteroid or any other natural object in space.

“As far as we can tell, our first planetary defense test was a success,” Adams reported at a news conference. “I think Earthlings should sleep better. Definitely, I will.”

Monday’s target: a 525-foot asteroid named Dimorphos, a moonlet of Didymos, a fast-spinning asteroid five times bigger.

The pair have been orbiting the sun for eons without threatening Earth, making them ideal save-the-world test candidates.

Launched last November, the vending machine-size DART — short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test — navigated to its target using new technology developed by Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, the spacecraft builder and mission manager.

Johns Hopkins scientist Carolyn Ernst said the spacecraft was definitely destroyed, with remnants possibly in the new crater or cascading into space with the asteroid’s ejected material.

Scientists insisted that DART would not shatter Dimorphos. The spacecraft weighed 1,260 pounds, compared with the asteroid’s 11 billion pounds. But the impact should shrink Dimorphos’s 11-hour, 55-minute orbit around Didymos by about 10 minutes.

The anticipated orbital shift of 1 percent might not sound like much, scientists noted. But they stressed it would amount to a significant change over years.

Such a change could one day help Earth avoid a deadly event such as one scientists say may have happened 66 million years ago.

“The dinosaurs didn’t have a space program to help them know what was coming, but we do,” NASA’s senior climate adviser Katherine Calvin said.

To our commenters

A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.