Ukraine rules out peace talks after Russia claims part of country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has formally ruled out talks with Russia after it illegally declared four Ukrainian regions to be part of Russia.
Russia’s upper house of parliament on Tuesday voted to support the treaties that make the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine part of Russia. Those regions are not entirely controlled by Russian military forces, however, with Ukrainian troops recently forcing the Russians to retreat from several key cities.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, responded to Zelensky by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
