Nobel Prize shared by 3 pioneers in ‘click chemistry’

Three scientists were jointly awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design better medicines, including ones that target diseases such as cancer more precisely. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Americans Carolyn Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal were cited for their work on click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions, which are used to make cancer drugs, map DNA and create materials that are tailored to a specific purpose.

“It’s all about snapping molecules together,” said Johan Aqvist, a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the winners at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Sharpless, 81, who won a Nobel Prize in 2001, first proposed the idea of connecting molecules using chemical “buckles” around 2000, Aqvist said.

“The problem was to find good chemical buckles,” he said. “They have to react with each other easily and specifically.”

Meldal, 68, based at the University of Copenhagen, and Sharpless, who is affiliated with Scripps Research in California, independently found the first such candidates that would easily snap together with each other but not with other molecules.

Bertozzi, 55, who is based at Stanford University, found a way to make the process work inside living organisms without disrupting them, establishing a new method known as bioorthogonal reactions.

One of three daughters, Bertozzi said she was “fortunate because I grew up with parents that were very supportive ... about having their girls participate in the sciences.”

Jon Lorsch, director of the U.S. National Institute of General Medical Sciences, which supports the work of Bertozzi and Sharpless, described click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry as “sort of like molecular Lego — you have a group on one molecule that specifically attaches to a group on another molecule,” like Legos clicking together.

The first iteration of click chemistry could not initially be used to work on living cells. “The original click chemistry used copper as a catalyst to join molecules,” Lorsch said. “But the trouble is that copper is toxic to most living systems at higher concentrations.”

Bertozzi then figured out a way to jump-start the reactions without copper or other toxic solvents.

“Being able to work without dangerous solvents, opened many news doors — it enabled scientists to work on new types of reactions that actually take place within the human body,” said Angela Wilson, president of the American Chemical Society.

For example, that has allowed scientists to attach dyes to cancer cells to track their movements and analyze how they differ from healthy tissue.

The awards continue this week, with the Nobel Prize in literature announced Thursday and the Peace Prize on Friday. The prizes carry a cash award of nearly $900,000. The money comes from a gift left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

