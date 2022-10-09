Harriet Tubman Elementary third-graders are October Class of KidsPost

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Megan Smith’s third-grade class at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is the October Class of KidsPost. Smith’s 14 students — who love pizza, Mo Willems and reggaeton — are new to the school. So is she. That’s because Tubman opened its doors to students for the first time in August.

KidsPost plans to feature one class in grades two through seven each month of the school year. If you would like your class to be considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/ClassofKidsPost2022, have students fill it out and send it, with a class picture, to kidspost@­washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about Kids­Post can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.

Favorite author and favorite book: Mo Willems, author of the Elephant & Piggie series, easily topped this category with five votes. Dr. Seuss received two votes, as did Eric Litwin and his Pete the Cat series.

Favorite singer or musician: Bad Bunny is the class favorite with four votes. Fellow reggaeton singer Karol G and rapper-pop star Lil Nas X tied for second place with two votes each.

Favorite outdoor activity: Running and soccer were the most popular activities, with two votes apiece. Other mentions included playing ball, jumping rope and basketball.

City or country you would like to spend a month in: Central American neighbors El Salvador and Honduras tied with the French capital, Paris, with three votes each. New York, the largest city in the United States, was second with two votes.

Food you could eat every day of your life: These students love pizza. Six said they could eat it every day. Three picked ramen, and two chose Chinese food.

Animal you would become if you could: Most of the kids wanted to be a speedy animal. Cheetah was the winner, with four votes. Jaguar earned the second spot with two. Other picks included squirrel, fox and tiger.

Job or career you would like when you grow up: Teacher and firefighter tied for the top career pick, with two votes each. Other cool careers kids are considering included scuba diver, artist, pilot and YouTuber.

World problem you would solve: Fighting fires was on the minds of these kids, four of whom said they would solve this problem. Second place was a tie between human rights problems and helping animals, with two votes each.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: The students’ family members ranked highest among people they most admire. Dad, mom and uncle tied for first with two votes each. Mom got votes “because she takes care of my brother and me” and “because she is kind.”

