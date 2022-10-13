New Zealand considers taxing cow burps

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Zealand’s government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gases that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products.

The Federated Farmers association said the plan would “rip the guts out of small-town New Zealand” and see farms replaced with trees.

Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard said farmers had been trying to work with the government for more than two years on an emissions-reduction plan that wouldn’t decrease food production.

“Our plan was to keep farmers farming,” Hoggard said. Instead, he said farmers would be selling their farms “so fast you won’t even hear the dogs barking on the back of the ute (pickup truck) as they drive off.”

New Zealand’s farming industry is vital to its economy. Dairy products are the nation’s largest export earner.

There are 5 million people in New Zealand but some 10 million beef and dairy cattle and 26 million sheep.

The industry has made New Zealand unusual in that about half of its greenhouse gas emissions come from farms. Farm animals produce gases that warm the planet, particularly methane from cattle burps and nitrous oxide from their urine.

In New Zealand, the government has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make the country carbon neutral by 2050. Part of that plan includes a pledge that it will reduce methane emissions from farm animals by 10 percent by 2030 and by up to 47 percent by 2050.

Under the government’s proposed plan, farmers would start to pay for emissions in 2025, with the pricing yet to be finalized.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money collected from the proposed farm levy would be put back into the industry to fund new technology, research and incentive payments for farmers.

