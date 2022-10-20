A jumping worm is the next garden threat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Meet Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper” or “Jersey wriggler.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places such as forests, plant nurseries and your garden.

Plants, fungi and other soil life cannot survive without humus, and “Asian jumping worms can eat all of it,” Sarah Farmer of the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a USDA Southern Research Center blog post.

A decline in humus would also threaten birds and other wildlife that depend on soil-dwelling insects for food.

The invertebrates, native to east-central Asia, are believed to have been introduced to the United States in the late 1800s, likely as hitchhikers in potted plants.

Although their annual life cycle ends in winter, Asian jumping worm cocoons survive to spawn a new generation in spring. Their tiny eggs are nearly impossible to notice in soil or mulch, but adult worms, which range from 3 to 8 inches long, are easy to spot close to the soil surface and can often be seen moving under mulch or leaf litter, said Timothy McCay, a biology and environmental studies professor at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.

As they devour their way through the soil, the worms leave two things behind: cocoons and castings. The cocoons are tiny and soil-colored, so they are easy to miss. However, the castings, or excrement, have a granular, coffee-ground texture that will alert you to their presence.

The glossy worms can be gray or brown, with a smooth cream or white collar that wraps around part of their bodies. When touched, they thrash from side to side, jump, and may slither back-and-forth like a snake. That behavior, coupled with their ability to reproduce rapidly without a mate, gives them an advantage over predators, said McCay.

Unfortunately, there are no good control measures available for established populations of jumping worms. But McCay said picking them out by hand and dropping them into containers of vinegar will reduce their numbers. He knows of one gardener in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, who removed 51,000 worms that way in 2021.

