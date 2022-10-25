At New York’s Tompkins Square, dog watching is a Halloween treat

Halloween has gone to the dogs, again. The annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival in New York City, which features hundreds of dogs dressing up for Halloween, had its 32nd annual parade on Saturday. The parade was virtual in 2020 and moved to East River Park in 2021, but this year the festivities returned home to Tompkins Square Park, site of the city’s first dog run.
Even if you couldn’t make it to the party, you can still vote for your favorite pup’s costume at tompkinssquaredogrun.com/halloween. Voting ends Sunday, and one lucky dog will be crowned “best in show” on Halloween.
Now for the good part, enjoy these creative costumes worn by New York’s cutest dogs.
