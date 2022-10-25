The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

At New York’s Tompkins Square, dog watching is a Halloween treat

32nd Halloween Dog Festival features hundreds of dogs and their humans dressed to impress.

October 25, 2022 at 4:35 p.m. EDT
Dogs compete in the 32nd Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on Saturday in New York City. These dogs, whose costume was called Local Express Train, were given the best wheels theme award. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

Halloween has gone to the dogs, again. The annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival in New York City, which features hundreds of dogs dressing up for Halloween, had its 32nd annual parade on Saturday. The parade was virtual in 2020 and moved to East River Park in 2021, but this year the festivities returned home to Tompkins Square Park, site of the city’s first dog run.

Dressing your dog for Halloween? A Tompkins Square festival veteran offers advice.

Even if you couldn’t make it to the party, you can still vote for your favorite pup’s costume at tompkinssquaredogrun.com/halloween. Voting ends Sunday, and one lucky dog will be crowned “best in show” on Halloween.

Now for the good part, enjoy these creative costumes worn by New York’s cutest dogs.

