New Zealand’s Parliament has more women than men for the first time

For the first time in New Zealand’s history, a majority of lawmakers are women. Soraya Peke-Mason from the liberal Labour Party was sworn in to Parliament on Tuesday, replacing former speaker Trevor Mallard, who left to become ambassador to Ireland. With the resignation of another male lawmaker, it has tipped the balance in Parliament to 60 women and 59 men.

“Whilst it's a special day for me, I think it's historic for New Zealand,” Peke-Mason told reporters.

The milestone places New Zealand among a half-dozen nations in the world that this year can claim at least 50 percent female representation in at least their parliaments, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Other nations include Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua, Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates.

Globally, about 26 percent of lawmakers are women, according to the union.

New Zealand has a history of strong female representation. In 1893, it became the first self-governing nation to allow women to vote. Current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the nation’s third female leader, and women also hold a number of other top roles including chief justice of New Zealand’s Supreme Court and governor-general.

“I’m just really pleased that my daughters are growing up in a country where women being equally represented in public life is just normal,” said Nicola Willis, the deputy leader of the conservative National Party.

Ardern cautioned that the situation for women in many other countries was not secure.

“As we step forward, it feels as if we watch so many women experiencing a rapid slide backwards in progress,” she said.

And reaching gender parity could prove temporary. Opinion polls indicate that New Zealand’s conservative parties, which have a lower proportion of women than their liberal rivals, are poised to make gains during next year’s general election.

