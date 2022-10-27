Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The World Series starts tomorrow night. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies face off in a seven-game series to see who will be the champion of Major League Baseball (MLB). The World Series has been the biggest stage in professional baseball since 1903, when the owner of the Boston Americans (later the Red Sox) proposed a series of postseason games between the American and National leagues to “create great interest in baseball, in our leagues and in our players.”

There have been some changes, however, since 1903. Things were simple for many years. The two leagues had only eight or 10 teams each. The team with the best regular season record in the National League would play the team with the best regular season record in the American League for the World Series championship.

In 1969, however, the leagues expanded to 12 teams and split into two six-team divisions. The division champs in each league played each other to see who would move on to the World Series.

As MLB added more teams (there are now 30), they added more divisions and wild-card teams to the playoffs. Wild-card teams are teams that make the playoffs because they had good regular season records but didn’t win their division.

This season, 12 teams played 34 playoff games before the World Series started.

A second big change is that for years World Series games were played only during the day. The first World Series game played at night was October 13, 1971, when the Baltimore Orioles played the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth game of the World Series.

Night games have been great for television ratings and making MLB more money, but they have not been great for kids. Now the biggest baseball games of the year start at 8 p.m. Eastern time and last for more than three hours. That means they end too late for many kids to stay up, especially on a school night.

Perhaps MLB should have one or two World Series games during the day so kids could see all nine innings. And maybe they will grow up to be baseball fans.

Finally, the World Series used to be known as “the October Classic.” But now with all the wild-card and playoff games, the 2022 World Series will stretch into November.

I guess the folks at MLB aren’t concerned about what would happen if the Minnesota Twins or Detroit Tigers reached the World Series again. Night games in early November in those northern cities could get cold for players and fans.

The World Series has changed over the years, but some things have stayed the same. It is still two teams playing games for one championship. Games where something exciting and unexpected is sure to happen. So finish your homework early and catch a few innings.

Fred Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 27 sports books for kids ages 8 to 12, including 10 books about baseball.