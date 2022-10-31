South Korea investigates how Halloween celebration became a disaster

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Korean police investigated on Monday what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during a Halloween celebration in Seoul. Saturday’s disaster was concentrated in a sloped, narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhood, a popular nightlife district, with witnesses and survivors recalling people falling on each other like dominoes. They said the entire area was jammed with slow-moving vehicles and partygoers in Halloween costumes, making it extremely difficult for rescuers and ambulances to reach the crammed alleys.

Police said they've launched a 475-member task force to investigate the crush.

Officers have obtained videos taken by about 50 security cameras in the area and are also analyzing video clips posted on social media. They have interviewed more than 40 witnesses and survivors so far, senior police officer Nam Gu-Jun told reporters Monday.

Other police officers said they are trying to find exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed. They said a team of police officers and government forensic experts searched the Itaewon area Monday.

“The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and do its best to make necessary improvements of systems to prevent a similar accident from recurring,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at the start of a government meeting on the disaster.

The Itaewon area is the country’s hottest spot for Halloween-theme events and parties, which have grown increasingly popular among young South Koreans in recent years. An estimated 100,000 people were gathered there for festivities that have no official organizers. South Korean police said Monday they don’t have any specific procedures for handling incidents such as crowd surges during an event that has no organizers.

Police said they sent 137 officers to maintain order during Halloween festivities Saturday, more than the 34 to 90 officers mobilized in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Some witnesses said the stampede was caused by people in the upper part of the downhill alley pushing others in the lower area. Local media also questioned an apparent lack of safety preparations for the large crowd expected to gather in Itaewon.

Asked about those possibilities, Nam, the police officer, said the investigation would look into all possible causes of the crush.

As of Monday morning, the government said it has informed relatives of 153 people who died. One additional victim has not been identified. Officials reported 149 others as injured, 33 of whom were in serious condition.

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday declared a one-week national mourning period.

The government opened special memorial sites on Monday in Seoul and other major cities. Tens of thousands of people, including Yoon and other top officials, visited the sites, placed white flowers and bowed deeply.

