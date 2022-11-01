Endangered right whales still declining, but new numbers give hope

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year, as it lost about 2 percent of its population, but scientists warn the animal still faces serious threats and is losing breeding females too fast. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, a group of scientists, government officials and industry members, said last week that the North Atlantic right whale population dropped to an estimated 340 last year, down from 348. An estimated 480 whales were alive in 2010.

The whales are vulnerable to ship collisions and becoming trapped in commercial fishing gear. They have also given birth to fewer calves in recent years.

“The reality is we are still seeing unsustainable levels of human impacts on the species,” said Heather Pettis. Pettis is a research scientist in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life and executive administrator of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium. “We’re still injuring these animals to a point where it’s not just about survival. It’s about health, it’s about reproduction.”

The right whales live off the East Coast and migrate each year from calving grounds off Georgia and Florida to feeding grounds off New England and Canada. They were once abundant, but their numbers shrank drastically during the commercial whaling era, when they were hunted for their oil and meat.

The whales have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act for more than 50 years but have been slow to recover. The population was even lower in 1990, when it was 264, Pettis said. One of the biggest challenges facing the right whales today is that the number of female whales that are capable of breeding appears to be falling.

The whales appear to be getting smaller, and that is hurting their ability to reproduce, said Peter Corkeron, chair of the Kraus Marine Mammal Conservation Program at the Cabot Center.

The troubles of the right whale have become a major issue for commercial fisheries in the United States, especially the American lobster industry, which is based mostly in Maine. The whales are particularly vulnerable to becoming entangled in the fixed vertical underwater lines used to fish for lobsters and crabs.

The federal government has created new restrictions for lobster fishing in an effort to save the right whale, but fishermen have said that the rules could put them out of business. A group of lobster fishermen sued to stop the rules, and their case is pending.

The new right whale estimate indicates that the population is stabilizing, said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. The new fishing rules, however, could “decimate the Maine lobster fishery,” McCarron said.

Warming oceans are also a concern. The whales are aided by a network of protected zones designed to allow them to eat the tiny organisms they feed on without danger of entanglements and collisions. However, warming waters have caused their food to move, and they have followed it into unprotected areas where they are more vulnerable, scientists said.

Conservation groups have asked for speed limits for ships and stricter fishing regulations to save the whales.

“These latest population numbers confirm that the species continues to teeter on the verge of functional extinction, and current measures to save it are falling short,” said Sarah Sharp, a veterinarian with International Fund for Animal Welfare. “Nevertheless, there is hope on the horizon. Solutions do indeed exist.”

